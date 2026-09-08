Capitals Notebook: Kyrou Arrives In D.C., Leonard, Chychrun, Lindgren & More Return For Informal Skates

ARLINGTON, V.A. — It's getting more and more crowded at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, as the Washington Capitals are seeing most of their roster make their way back to town in the days ahead of training camp.
After a skate featuring prospects and rookies, including Andrew Cristall and Cam Allen, along with offseason signing Josh Dunne, Washington's roster players took the ice, including new acquisition Jordan Kyrou.
It marked Kyrou's first time skating with the group, which also saw Jakob Chychrun, Ryan Leonard and Charlie Lindgren, along with fellow newcomer Justin Holl, join the ever-growing mix of players.
Kyrou, who was acquired from the St. Louis Blues ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft for Connor McMichael and picks, looked strong in his first showing with the group, showcasing his skating, speed and agility. His quick hands and high hockey IQ also prove to be a strong complement to his skill set.
The 28-year-old is aiming for a bounce back year as he experiences a change in scenery. In 72 games last season, he had 18 goals and 28 assists for 46 points follwoing three consecutive 30-goal campaigns.
Meanwhile, Leonard appears to have added even more to his arsenal, and showed off his speed and grit over the course of the session. He had 20 goals and 45 points in 75 games last season, and is looking to maintain that consistency and build off a promising rookie year.
On the blue line, Chychrun and Cole Hutson led the charge with their mobility and offensive prowess, and D.C. got to see players partner together on different potential pairings put together by the players.
Chychrun worked with Vincent Desharnais and Timothy Liljegren over the course of the skate, and Hutson also got to work with Liljegren. Holl mainly skated with Dylan McIlrath. Matt Roy and Martin Fehervary worked together too.
D.C. will continue to evaluate its options on the backend as Rasmus Sandin recovers, and there are no lines set as these are informal sessions led by players.
Training camp officially kicks off on Sept. 17, with more players expected to return.