Capitals Notebook: Lineup For Game In Hershey Offers First Look At Kryou With Protas Bros., Goalies To Split Action, Ovechkin Update

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals will get their first glance at a couple of key players and potential lines again on Monday, as they head up to Hershey to take on the Philadelphia Flyers.
Washington will get its first look at the Aliaksei Protas, Ilya Protas and Jordan Kyrou line, and roster players like Dyan Strome, Ryan Leonard and Martin Fehervary will play on Monday.
Ivan Miroshnichenko, Jonny Brodzinski, Josh Dunne, Bogdan Trineyev, Dylan McIlrath and Justin Holl, who all played in Boston 24 hours ago, are expected to play again.
Meanwhile, Alex Ovechkin will not play and did not skate on Monday with the non-game group., as he is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
Carbery said that the Capitals will continue to monitor how things go through training camp this week and play it by ear regarding whether he gets into any preseason action, though he said that Friday will likely be more of a dress rehearsal for D.C.'s opening night roster.
Charlie Lindgren will get the start, but will split the game with Clay Stevenson, who will take over in the second half of the game.
Here is the full roster for Monday's contest. There will be one extra forward and one extra defenseman.
Forwards: Jonny Brodzinski, Andrew Cristall, Josh Dunne, Ethen Frank, Jordan Kyrou, Ryan Leonard, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Theodor Niederbach, Ludwig Persson, Aliaksei Protas, Ilya Protas, Dylan Strome, Bogdan Trineyev
Defensemen: Ryan Chesley, Martin Fehervary, Justin Holl, Timothy Liljegren, Jacob MacDonald, Jon McDonald, Dylan McIlrath
Goaltenders: Charlie Lindgren, Clay Stevenson
For coach Spencer Carbery, he hopes to see more positive habits and chemistry from the Capitals following what he called a "sloppy" preseason-opening shootout loss in Boston.
"Hopefully tonight's a little bit more more stretches of how we want it to look like from a 5-on-5 and how we want to play (standpoint)," Carbery said.
Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center, the home of the team's AHL affiliate Hershey Bears.