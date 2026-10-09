Capitals Notebook: Matt Roy Remains Out But Making Progress, Carbery Says There's 'Urgency' To Get Third Line Of Protas Brothers & Kyrou Going

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals will be without Matt Roy once again against the New York Rangers, but did get a positive update on the blueliner ahead of Friday's matchup.
Roy remains day-to-day and skated on his own on Friday, indicating progress and a step in the right direction.
"It's coming along slowly," Carbery said.
Dylan McIlrath will remain in against the Rangers, and the Capitals will run with the same lines they've deployed since the start of training camp. However, there is some "urgency" when it comes to getting more out of the third line.
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That trio of Aliaksei Protas, Ilya Portas and Jordan Kyrou has struggled to start the season and was on the ice for all three goals against in Wednesday's win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, while posting a Corsi-for percentage of just 20 and a shots-for percentage of 16.67 over 7:39 minutes playing at 5-on-5.
Carbery spoke with the line on Friday, and believes that there is room for growth and that all three players will find chemistry over time.
"There are some things that I saw inside of their line shifts together they could do a better job of," Carbery said, adding, "There's some things and they're easy fixes. They're not these crazy, outlandish things or, 'They're not here' and, 'They've got to get to here.' There's some subtle things that they can do to help each other out.
"I think a little bit of it's just chemistry stuff, but there's a bit of work stuff in there, there's a little bit of details inside of our structure, there's a little bit of just do the simple thing and support. We're staying with that line, and I think it can be a good line, but definitely there's some urgency there. We've got to get that that line going."
Logan Thompson will start. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.
Here are the lines:
Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier
Alex Tuch-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Tom Wilson
Aliaksei Protas-Ilya Protas-Jordan Kyrou
Boone Jenner-Justin Sourdif-Ryan Leonard
Jakob Chychrun-Timothy Liljegren
Martin Fehervary-Vinny Desharnais
Cole Hutson-Dylan McIlrath
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Power Play 1: Ovechkin, Chychrun, Wilson, Dubois, Strome
Power Play 2: Leonard, Hutson, I. Protas, Tuch, Kyrou