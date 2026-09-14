Capitals Notebook: Ovechkin's Return, What To Know & Observations From One Of Last Informal Skates

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Spirits were high as the Washington Capitals took the ice for their second-to-last informal skate before the official start of training camp, with Alex Ovechkin officially joining the mix for the first time and the intensity being kicked into higher gear.
After a skate featuring several prospects and Hershey-bound players, including Bogdan Trineyev, Josh Dunne and Cal Petersen among others, Ovechkin joined the rest of the Capitals veterans, featuring newcomers Alex Tuch, Jordan Kyrou, Boone Jenner and Vincent Desharnais, among others, for skills work a friendly scrimmage on Monday.
No one was holding back, with several players showcasing the work that they put in over the summer as they went head to head. It got physical at times, too, and players held each other accountable with offside and other close calls.
Ovechkin, who is back for what will be his 22nd NHL season after signing a one-year extension back in July, looked strong in his first time back on the ice with the main group. His conditioning looks good, as does his skating, and his trademark shot, of course, remains remarkable.
The soon-to-be 41-year-old got to skate with several different potential linemates, including Dylan Strome and Ryan Leonard, who could see time on the left wing this upcoming season among the influx of additions to the right side.
Here are some more observations from Monday's session:
- Pierre-Luc Dubois is looking really strong as he continues to put in work ahead of the season. Coming off an injury-riddled season that ended in a broken hand following surgery earlier in the year, he's fully healthy and appears to have gained a step.
- Aliaksei Protas is a force to be reckoned with out there. Being 6-foot-6 helps anyone establish their presence on the ice, but it's not that with him; it's his skating, speed and smarts that set him apart. The way he reads the game, and is able to carry the puck and generate high-danger chances, while also focusing on the fundamentals and little details, has been impressive.
- Another player who's doing his best to stand out: Ivan Miroshnichenko. It'll be a pivotal camp for him as he's no longer waiver-exempt, and he was getting physical, going hard on the forecheck and making his presence known when he was on the ice.
- It'll be stiff competition, though, for those extra forward spots: Anthony Beauvillier and Ethen Frank are established regulars who have also shown flashes of what they'll be able to do this coming season.
- The goalie competition will be fun to watch at camp. Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren make up the tandem in D.C., but Clay Stevenson still wants to put himself on the map and is showing that at informal skates as he holds his own with the main group.
- Speaking of goalies, Petersen was in high spirits and all smiles as he prepares for training camp on a PTO with D.C. Mitch Gibson and Garin Bjorklund also joined him in the earlier session, with both of them trying to establish themselves with the Bears, too.
- Looking at the AHL skate, Josh Dunne and Jacob MacDonald stand out as new names to watch for Hershey. As for returning players, keep an eye on Louie Belpedio. Looks like he had a strong offseason.