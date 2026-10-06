Capitals Notebook: Roy Injury Update With Defenseman Unlikely To Play In Home Opener, Line Changes & What It Means For Leonard

"He might even play more 5-on-5 minutes with Sourdy's line. If you're thinking any bit of that as a demotion... absolutely false and not the case at all. I thought he's shown really well in the first two games and I've been really impressed with the player that he looks like this year comparatively to last year," Carbery said. "It's just a matter of putting him on a different line that has a little bit of a different deployment."