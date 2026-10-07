Capitals Notebook: Roy Out vs. Penguins As McIlrath Gets First Home Opener, Full Projected Lineup & What To Know

“We love Mac, period, but love him when he's in the lineup. We know what he brings. The guys love him. He's an incredible teammate. He works his ass off every single day, and that's why he continues at his age to defy a lot of naysayers and odds, and he continues to be on an NHL roster and play NHL games," Carbery said. "It's credit to him and how much work he puts in, and we love having him on our team and as a part of our organization. And when he gets in the lineup, we know exactly what he brings... He's a valuable player to our team, and when he's in the lineup, we seem to have success.”