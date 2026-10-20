Capitals Notebook: Roy Returns vs. Kings, Dubois & Sourdif Updates, Line Combos

Oct 20, 2026 4:33 PMPublished Oct 20, 2026 4:33 PM
ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals will get a key player back in the mix on Tuesday, as Matt Roy will make his long-awaited return from injury against the Los Angeles Kings.
Roy had missed the last six games due to a lower-body injury suffered in the second game of the season. And, after a couple of weeks of skating and working his way back into the group, he'll slot back in on the top pairing with Jakob Chychrun.
"We love having him in the lineup. He's a huge part of the team, and obviously, I love playing with him, so I'm definitely excited personally and I know our group is going to get a big boost from it," Chychrun said.
Martin Fehervary and Vincent Desharnais will stay together on a pairing, as the shutdown duo has proven to eat heavy minutes and perform strongly in Roy's absence. Cole Hutson, in turn, will skate with Timothy Liljegren.
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While Roy will be back, the Capitals remain without two key centers, as Pierre-Luc Dubois and Justin Sourdif remain out due to illness.
Dubois is back skating in a non-contact jersey as he continues to get back up to speed. Tuesday's meeting will mark his fifth straight game missed. Meanwhile, Sourdif remains off the ice and day-to-day as he'll miss his second consecutive contest.
Without Sourdif and Dubois, call-up Jonny Brodzinski will remain in the lineup and center the fourth line with Anthony Beavuillier and Ryan Leonard. The rest of the lines are expected to stay the same.
Logan Thompson will start. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.