Capitals Notebook: Sourdif Out & Day-To-Day, Wilson 'Getting Closer' To Taking Next Step, Chychrun Game-Time

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals will be shorthanded once again when they play host to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, as Justin Sourdif will be sidelined with an upper-body injury.
Per coach Spencer Carbery, Sourdif is day-to-day after he was struck in the face with a puck back in Sunday's loss to the Nashville Predators. The rookie has 10 points in his last seven games, so having him out of the mix no doubt hurts.
With Sourdif out, Connor McMichael will draw in at center, while Sonny Milano will return to the lineup. A call-up is also possible if his timeline is longer than expected.
Meanwhile, Jakob Chychrun, who missed Sunday's game due to an illness, is a game-time decision. He did not take power-play reps, but did not stay on for extra work, indicating that he could be good to go. Regardless, Dylan McIlrath will draw back in on the blue line, while Declan Chisholm draws out. Trevor van Riemsdyk's status depends on Chychrun's availability.
The Capitals will also remain without Tom Wilson for the fifth straight game as he remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury suffered on a collision with Connor Murphy back on Jan. 3 against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Per Carbery, Washington will be looking to get him back into taking contact soon, and he is "getting closer" to taking the next step in his recovery. Given the team's lack of practice time, he doesn't necessarily need to practice with contact to play, as he can be cleared in a morning skate.
Getting him back will be vital for D.C., as he remains the team's leading scorer with 22 goals and 42 points in 41 games this season.
Logan Thompson will get the start in goal.
Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.