Capitals Notebook: Strome & More Return, Jenner's Arrival, First Impressions & What To Know From Informal Skates

- Vincent Desharnais is tall, but it's not just his size that makes him stand out; as a stay-at-home defenseman, he truly commands a lot of attention and works hard to make the right play and control the tempo when he's out there. Being 6-foot-7 helps, but it also comes down to the way he reads the ice. Also, he's going to be a great locker room presence; alls smiles the entire skate.