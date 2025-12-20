    • Powered by Roundtable

    Capitals Notebook: Thompson Starts vs. Red Wings, Miroshnichenko Slots In, Leonard Update

    THNCapitals
    Dec 20, 2025, 15:37
    THNCapitals
    Dec 20, 2025, 15:37
    Updated at: Dec 20, 2025, 15:37

    The Capitals will see minimal changes from Thursday.

    Image

    WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals lineup will look similar to how it was on Thursday, as they'll try to keep mostly the same combinations — with one exception — against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

    Logan Thompson will get the start Saturday, with Charlie Lindgren expected to start on Sunday in the second game of the back-to-back. Ivan Miroshnichenko will draw in for his season debut in Bogdan Trineyev's spot following Trineyev's return to Hershey.

    Hendrix Lapierre, recovered from an illness that held him out on Thursday, will be a healthy scratch. Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dylan McIlrath remain the extras on the backend.

    Per coach Spencer Carbery, Ryan Leonard is being evaluated on a "day-by-day" basis and could be activated sooner rather than later, but he is out on Saturday. Leonard was officially cleared for contact on Friday.

    Here are the line combinations for Saturday's matchup:

    Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

    Aliaksei Protas-Justin Sourdif-Tom Wilson

    Sonny Milano-Connor McMichael-Ethen Frank

    Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Ivan Miroshnichenko

    Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

    Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

    Rasmus Sandin-Declan Chisholm

    Logan Thompson

    Charlie Lindgren

    Puck drop is at 12:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena.