Capitals Notebook: Thompson Starts vs. Red Wings, Miroshnichenko Slots In, Leonard Update

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals lineup will look similar to how it was on Thursday, as they'll try to keep mostly the same combinations — with one exception — against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Logan Thompson will get the start Saturday, with Charlie Lindgren expected to start on Sunday in the second game of the back-to-back. Ivan Miroshnichenko will draw in for his season debut in Bogdan Trineyev's spot following Trineyev's return to Hershey.

Hendrix Lapierre, recovered from an illness that held him out on Thursday, will be a healthy scratch. Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dylan McIlrath remain the extras on the backend.

Per coach Spencer Carbery, Ryan Leonard is being evaluated on a "day-by-day" basis and could be activated sooner rather than later, but he is out on Saturday. Leonard was officially cleared for contact on Friday.

Here are the line combinations for Saturday's matchup:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas-Justin Sourdif-Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano-Connor McMichael-Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Ivan Miroshnichenko

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin-Declan Chisholm

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Puck drop is at 12:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena.