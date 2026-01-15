Capitals Notebook: Tom Wilson Remains Out, Jakob Chychrun Returns vs. Sharks

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals will have to wait a little bit longer for Tom Wilson to make his return to the lineup, as he'll remain out against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
Wilson was a full go at morning skate, but stayed on for extra work and practice and will not play as he continues to progress in his recovery. He was officially upgraded to contact on Wednesday, and has not suffered any setbacks.
In other injury news, Justin Sourdif remains day-to-day after being struck in the face with a puck back on Sunday. He will miss his second straight game with what's being called an upper-body injury.
Pierre-Luc Dubois, meanwhile, remains on the same timeline and did not skate on Thursday as part of a scheduled day off in his rehabilitation.
With Wilson and Sourdif still out on Thursday, Sonny Milano and call-up Brett Leason will remain in the lineup.
On the blue line, Jakob Chychrun, who missed the last two games with illness, will be back in the lineup against San Jose. The 27-year-old was dealing with fever, chills and fatigue and did not test positive for the flu, and has been skating the last handful of days.
Trevor van Riemsdyk and Declan Chisholm will be the healthy scratches on the backend with Chychrun returning, and Dylan McIlrath will remain in the lineup.
Logan Thompson gets the start in net against the Macklin Celebrini and the high-flying Sharks.
Washington hosts San Jose at 7 p.m. ET.