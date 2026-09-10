Capitals Notebook: Tom Wilson Returns, Miroshnichenko With Main Group, Petersen Debuts & More Notes As Informal Skates Continue

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Almost all of the Washington Capitals are back in town, with Tom Wilson being the latest player to return to join the team for informal skates a week out from the start of training camp.
Wilson, who was in Las Vegas for the NHL/NHLPA Player Media Tour on Tuesday and Wednesday, was back on the ice and skating with his new teammates in Alex Tuch, Jordan Kyrou and the larger group.
The 32-year-old is coming off a strong summer of training with Paragenix and Matt Nichol up in Ontario, and it showed as he commanded the ice and showcased his skillset as a top NHL power forward at Thursday's session. Wilson's looking to follow up his 30-goal campaign with another strong showing for a revamped Washington team this season.
Meanwhile, Ivan Mirohsnichenko was also back skating with the main group, marking his return to the District. He looked strong and confident with his puck touches and carries, played physical and appears to have put on some more muscle on his 6-foot-1 frame.
The 22-year-old is in for a pivotal season as he eyes a full-time roster spot up with the Capitals and faces the possibility of waivers if he doesn't make the team out of camp.
Before the Capitals' main roster players took the ice, the team's prospects held their own practice, including Bogdan Trineyev, Lynden Lakovic, Andrew Cristall and more. Cal Petersen, who signed a professional tryout with Washington this summer, also skated with the group, while Clay Stevenson took reps with the main roster players.
The only player the team is waiting to return at this point is captain Alex Ovechkin, who is expected back from Russia in the coming days following his offseason overseas.