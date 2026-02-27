Capitals Notebook: Wilson Good To Go, Carlson Injury Update & Lineup Notes vs. Knights

The Capitals will have all of their forwards healthy for Friday's tilt with Vegas.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals will get a major boost on Friday against the Vegas Golden Knights, as Tom Wilson is set to return for his first game back since representing Team Canada at the Winter Olympics.
Wilson wanted to play on Wednesday in the team's first game back from break, but woke up early in the morning with a bug that made its way through Canada's dressing room in Milan. He was too ill to play, but is feeling better and is good to go for Friday.
Per coach Spencer Carbery, Wilson will skate on the second line with Pierre-Luc Dubois.
With Wilson back in, Hendrix Lapierre will draw out as the healthy scratch up front and serve as the extra forward. Sonny Milano cleared waivers on Thursday and is now with the AHL's Hershey Bears.
While Wilson will return, the Capitals still won't be back at full strength, as John Carlson continues to deal with a day-to-day, lower-body injury.
Carlson skated ahead of morning skate and took part in some skills work, but left before practice got underway.
The 35-year-old defenseman, who was also dealing with an injury before the break, will not play on Friday or Saturday in Montreal, and will not make the trip up north, either. However, there isn't concern that this is anything long-term.
"I don't think (it's that)," Carbery said. "Maybe you could say that to this point, it's taken a little bit longer, but I don't think there's fear of it being long-term."
Declan Chisholm will remain in on defense, while Dylan McIlrath sits out as the extra defenseman.
Logan Thompson will start against his former team in Vegas on Friday, while Charlie Lindgren is set to start on Saturday, also against his former team, against the Canadiens.