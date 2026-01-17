Capitals Notebook: Wilson TBD vs. Panthers, Sourdif Upgrades To Contact, Dubois Joins Group

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals got some positive news at Saturday's morning skate ahead of their matchup against the Florida Panthers, as their injured players continue to make progress.
Tom Wilson, who has missed the last six games with a lower-body injury he suffered on Jan. 3, is a game-time decision against the Panthers. He stayed on the ice for extra work, but per coach Spencer Carbery, is still a possibility to play as the team works through things on the lineup front.
If Wilson remains out, Ivan Miroshnichenko, who was called up on Friday, will draw into the mix. Brett Leason is expected to stay in the lineup, and Sonny Milano will sit out as a healthy scratch.
Justin Sourdif, meanwhile, remains out for Saturday's contest, but upgraded to contact on Saturday, a positive step forward in his recovery. He was placed on injured reserve retroactive to last Sunday, and could be activated by Monday if he's ready to play.
Pierre-Luc Dubois is also continuing to progress and joined the group for morning skate in a non-contact jersey. The center put in significant work and stayed on with the scratches, too, as he ramps up his recovery from adduction surgery in early November.
On defense, Jakob Chychrun, who missed Friday's practice for personal reasons, will play. Trevor van Riemsdyk also draws back in, while Declan Chisholm and Dylan McIlrath will be the healthy scratches.
Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena as the team looks to start a trend in the right direction after failing to pick up back-to-back wins over the last six weeks.