Capitals Place Leonard & Lindgren On IR, Recall Stevenson & Trineyev From Hershey

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals got some tough news on the injury front on Sunday, as they placed forward Ryan Leonard and goaltender Charlie Lindgren on the injured reserve while recalling goaltender Clay Stevenson and forward Bogdan Trineyev from the AHL's Hershey Bears.

Washington faces the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m.

Leonard suffered an upper-body injury on Friday against the Anaheim Ducks following a high hit from Jacob Trouba. He was able to skate off under his own power, but was bleeding as he left the ice and didn't return to the game.

Trineyev, who was recently called up to fill the void as an extra forward, has six goals and six assists for 12 points in 16 games so far with the Bears.

If Trineyev slots in on Sunday, it would mark the Russian's NHL debut.

Meanwhile, Lindgren was injured at morning skate prior to Friday's game after going down awkwardly with an upper-body ailment following practice.

Practice goalie Parker Milner signed a professional tryout to back up on an emergency basis, but with the team back in D.C., Stevenson was able to come up from Hershey.

Through 11 games with Hershey this season, Stevenson has a .913 save percentageI