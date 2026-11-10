Capitals prepare for unusual start to road trip in Ottawa

"I think in our experience over the last few years, they've just been really, really highly competitive games,” Carbery said. “And I think that just speaks to sort of our identity as a team. Our makeup as a group, like ultra competitive, physical, heavy. And then you look across the way and it's similar, right? We do it in different ways, but just the way that they play and the structure that they play with and the physicality and competitiveness that they play with, I think those are just 2 teams that collide.