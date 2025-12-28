Capitals Prospect Cole Hutson Discharged From Hospital After Taking Shot To Head

Washington Capitals prospect Cole Hutson was helped off the ice on a stretcher after being struck in the back of the head with a shot in Team USA's World Juniors game against Switzerland on Saturday. He has since been discharged from the hospital and is officially "day to day," per USA Hockey.

Hutson was turned toward Team USA's net when he took a shot to the back of the head from Gian Meier and went down awkwardly in front of goaltender Nick Kempf. The 19-year-old lay on the ice as medics came out to attend to him, using a backboard to get him up on a stretcher.

Per NHL broadcaster Jon Morosi, Hutson was "conscious and alert" and communicating with captain Brodie Ziemer as he was stretchered off, and before that, he was moving his extremities. He was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation but has since been discharged and has rejoined his teammates.

Hutson was leading the Americans in ice time through Saturday's contest and had two assists the night before in Team USA's tournament-opening win over Germany on Friday.