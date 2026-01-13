Capitals Prospect Eriks Mateiko Out For Olympics, Remainder Of Season After Skate Cut

Washington Capitals prospect Eriks Mateiko will see an early end to his season, including the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina, after undergoing surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon.
Mateiko was cut by a skate blade back in Sunday's game between the Hershey Bears and Cleveland Monsters after a collision in the offensive zone. He went down in visible pain and had to be helped off the ice after the blade cut through his equipment and severed his right Achilles.
The 20-year-old was navigating his first pro North American season, appearing in 25 games for the Bears and picking up a goal and five assists. He was also selected to represent Latvia in the upcoming Winter Olympics in February.
Mateiko was originally taken in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft and is a promising power forward.