Capitals Re-Sign Bogdan Trineyev To Two-Year Extension

The Washington Capitals have liked what they've seen from forward Bogdan Trineyev, and they rewarded the young forward on Saturday with a two-year extension.
Trineyev's new deal pays $1.8 million, paying $850,000 at the NHL level and $225,000 at the AHL level next season. His second year will be one-way, meaning he'll make the same $950,000 at the NHL and AHL level.
The 23-year-old has played in two games with the Capitals this season, including making his NHL debut on Dec. 13, and has become a regular call-up option. Through 30 games with the Hershey Bears this season, he has nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points.
Trineyev, who was taken in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Drat, has appeared in 157 career games for the Bears, picking up 32 goals and 26 assists for 58 points, along with a plus/minus rating of plus-33.
Over time, he has established himself as a utility forward who can play multiple roles in the lineup, and has a great shot and hockey IQ that can help him make an offensive impact.