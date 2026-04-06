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Capitals Recall Ilya Protas From Hershey, Prospect Could Make NHL Debut vs. Toronto cover image

Capitals Recall Ilya Protas From Hershey, Prospect Could Make NHL Debut vs. Toronto

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Updated at Apr 6, 2026, 21:34
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ARLINGTON, V.A. — It’s time for Little Pro.

The Washington Capitals have recalled center Ilya Protas, the younger brother of Capitals forward Aliaksei, from the AHL’s Hershey Bears.

His NHL debut could come as soon as Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Protas, who was taken in the third round of the 2024 NHL Draft, has been making significant strides this season, emerging as one of the AHL’s top rookies.

Through 66 games with the Bears this season, the 6-foot-6 forward has 28 goals and 34 assists for 62 points, the most among first-year AHLers this season and sixth among all league skaters.

Protas’ recall comes at a pivotal time for the Capitals, who sit three points out of playoff position with just four games to go in the regular season.

It’s unclear where he’ll slot in to start, though he’s shown that he’s a capable centerman at the highest level.

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