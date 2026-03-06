Capitals Recall Ivan Miroshnichenko From Hershey Bears After Trade Deadline

With the trade deadline said and done, the Washington Capitals made another roster move, bringing up Ivan Miroshnichenko from the AHL's Hershey Bears.
Miroshnichenko is expected to be available for Saturday's contest against the Boston Bruins while the team waits for some pending trade calls and players to arrive. Without their new acquisitions, Washington didn't have an extra forward.
Through 38 games with Hershey this season, Miroshnichenko has 12 goals and 13 assists for 31 points. Last season, he set AHL career highs in goals (23), assists (19) and points (42).
The 22-year-old has appeared in four games this season for Washington, who traded John Carlson and Nic Dowd ahead of the deadline before acquiring Timothy Liljegren and David Kampf.