Capitals Recall Smallman From Hershey Amid More Injuries

The Washington Capitals made another recall with the team facing a number of injuries, bringing up Spencer Smallman from the AHL's Hershey Bears.

Washington saw Pierre-Luc Dubois go down with a lower-body injury late in the first period of Friday's loss to the New York Islanders. After digging in for a face-off, Dubois appeared to buckle and fall, hurting his leg. He needed help getting off the ice and wasn't putting much weight on it as he went down the tunnel and did not return.

This is the second time Dubois has been injured this season, as he just recently returned from an upper-body ailment that held him out for five games. It is unclear what the severity of his injury is at this time.

The Capitals are also awaiting word on Dylan Strome, who is nearing a return after missing the last two games with a lower-body injury suffered last week against the Ottawa Senators. Strome has been cleared for contact and was a game-time decision on Friday, but did not play. He could be in the lineup on Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres.

Smallman, 29, would be making his NHL debut if he dresses against Buffalo. He's a hard-working forward known for his gritty style of play, and he has two goals and an assist through three games with Hershey so far this season. He had 34 points in 62 games with the Bears last year.

Washington faces Buffalo at 7 p.m. as it looks to end a three-game losing skid.