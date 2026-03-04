Capitals Reward Ethen Frank With Two-Year Extension; A Look At His Journey

The Capitals have liked what they've seen from Frank, and it turned into a two-year extension.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals have liked what they've seen from Ethen Frank, and rewarded him with a two-year extension on Wednesday.
Washington re-signed Frank to a two-year, $4 million contract, the team announced on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old started the season in the AHL with the Hershey Bears, but worked his way quickly back up to the Capitals main roster. From there, he's stuck and become a regular in the lineup.
Through 52 games this season, Frank has 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points, and his .85 goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5 rank fifth on the team.
Frank is also the fastest Capitals skater, having hit a max skating speed of 23.52 miles per hour this season. That also ranks in the 97th percentile league-wide.
The Nebraska native originally didn't have interest in ice hockey, preferring inline, but his friends growing up convinced him to try it out. The rest is history, as he worked his way up the ranks and, eventually, became an All-American player at Western Michigan before earning an AHL deal with Hershey.
After leading the Bears in scoring and breaking the league record for fastest skater at the All-Star Game in 2023, Frank earned his first NHL contract, and since then, has put in the work to stay up with the big club.