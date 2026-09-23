Capitals Say Ovechkin's Injury 'Not Too Serious,' Captain Left Practice Early For Precautionary Reasons As He Remains Day-To-Day

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals saw Alex Ovechkin back on the ice for a short time on Wednesday, but it was short-lived as he exited early while continuing to navigate a lower-body injury.
Ovechkin started practice with Group A following a two-day absence and day off, but after a few reps, left the ice. Ivan Miroshnichenko took his place on the top line with Dylan Strome and Ryan Leonard.
"Didn't quite feel right to practice today," coach Spencer Carbery said of Ovechkin. "He came out and gave it a try, but we just want to be cautious with it at this point. Not pushing it."
The 41-year-old is listed as day-to-day, and Carbery doesn't expect it to linger into the start of the regular season.
"Him being out there and practicing is a pretty big indicator that it's not too serious," Carbery added. "It's not wanting to push it if it's not quite 100 percent at this point before the season."
Ovechkin is entering what will be his 22nd NHL season after signing a one-year extension back in July. In 82 games last season, he led D.C. in scoring with 32 goals and 64 points. He is 11 goals away from passing Wayne Gretzky from the most combined goals in NHL history.
Washington will continue to monitor his status as training camp goes on, and will see whether or not he'll get into one of the final two preseason games on Friday and Saturday.
The regular season kicks off on Oct. 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes.