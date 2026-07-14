Capitals Sign Oliver Suvanto To Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals got down to business with their 18th overall pick on Tuesday, signing Oliver Suvanto to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Suvanto's contract will carry an AAV of $1.075 million at the NHL level and $87,500 at the AHL level. He is still under contract with Tappara of Liiga, and will play there for the 2026-27 season on loan.
The 17-year-old went 18th overall to Washington in the 2026 NHL Draft. He was the No. 1 ranked international center by NHL Central Scouting.
Playing against grown men in Liiga as an underager, Suvanto had two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 48 games, the most by any U17 playing in Finland's top flight last year. He also played multiple roles for Tappara and was one oft he team's most integral young pieces.
Suvanto was the first Finnish player that D.C. took in the draft since Oskar Osala in 2006.
The 6-foot-3, 213-pound pound pivot prides himself on his two-way play and grit, as well as his willingness to battle. He's a defensive-minded center, but has good hands and hockey IQ that helps him get to the high-danger areas and the netfront. He also battles well in the corners.
"I like to be the big, mean guy," Suvanto said. "Just to get more muscles, it just helps a lot in the battles. I like to finish hits, so probably that's one thing I'm trying to do and maybe utilize it in an NHL rink, too. I'm 17 still, so probably just get more strength and utilize it more."