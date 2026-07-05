Capitals Sign Top AHL Defenseman Jacob MacDonald To One-Year, Two-Way Contract

MacDonald was the AHL's top defenseman in 2024-25.
The Washington Capitals have made another addition to their blue line, signing Jacob MacDonald to a one-year, two-way contract.
MacDonald's new deal pays $850,000 at the NHL level and $525,000 at the AHL level.
The 33-year-old defenseman has established himself as one of the AHL's most decorated blueliners, and has the seventh-most goals by a defenseman in league history with 103.
This past season, hip surgery limited him to just 17 games with the Eagles, where he had four goals and eight assists for 12 points. Despite missing time, he still ranked second among the team's defensemen in points per game (.71) and power-play points (4), and he returned to help lead the Eagles to the Western Conference Final of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
MacDonald was named the AHL's top defenseman of the year in 2024-25 after posting 31 goals and 24 assists for 55 points, along with a plus/minus of plus-24, in 63 games with the Colorado Eagles. He's also played in 135 games up at the NHL level between the Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks, recording 27 points, 56 penalty minutes, 191 shots and a plus/minus of minus-14.
The 6-foot, 204-pound left-hand shot is a strong skater with a heavy shot and solid two-way acumen. He needs to continue to work on his defensive zone coverage, but battles hard, closes his gaps and plays a smart, solid game without the puck.
With MacDonald, the Capitals get another depth defenseman who could play up at the NHL level if needed, and ultimately, will add a lot of offense and talent to the Hershey blue line.
Washington first added to its defense corps on the right side with Vincent Desharnais and Justin Holl joining the mix on the opening day of free agency.