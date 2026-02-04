Capitals Stand Pat As Olympic Roster Freeze Takes Hold, Hunt For Scoring Winger Continues

"I hope we can do something that helps us in the short term for this team getting into the playoffs again, for Alex having another run at the playoffs, and it also helps long-term for whenever it is he's not on the team," Patrick explained. "If you look at some of our history, even guys that looked like rentals when we acquired them, a lot of times we'll end up signing them to deals after. That's a situation we'll look at, too."