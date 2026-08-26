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Capitals To Appear On National TV 17 Times In Upcoming Season, Fifth-Most In NHL

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Sammi Silber
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The Washington Capitals will be going national quite a bit this upcoming season.

Washington will be featured 17 times on national TV in 2026-27, the fifth-most times out of all 32 NHL teams,with games being featured on TNT, ESPN, ESPN+ or ABC.

The Capitals' first nationally televised game of the year will be their home opener on Oct. 7, as Alex Ovechkin return for his 22nd NHL season and renews his rivalry with Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

All four of Washington's games against Pittsburgh this season will be on national TV, and the Capitals' season finale in Philadelphia, which could be Alex Ovechkin's final regular season appearance should he chose to retire after this season, is also being broadcast nationwide.

Here is the full national TV schedule. All times in Eastern Standard time:

Oct. 7 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:30 p.m. - TNT

Oct. 28 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7:30 p.m. - TNT

Nov. 17 at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 p.m. - ESPN+

Dec. 10 at Seattle Kraken, 9:30 p.m. - ESPN

Dec. 15 at Dallas Stars, 9:30 p.m. - TNT

Jan. 18 at Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. - TNT

Feb. 25 at Boston Bruins, 8 p.m. - ESPN

March 7 at Minnesota Wild, 9:30 p.m. - ESPN

March 10 at Chicago Blackhawks, 8 p.m. - TNT

March 13 at Pittsburgh Penguins, 3 p.m. - ABC

March 18 at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m. - ESPN+

March 21 at New York Rangers, 8 p.m. - TNT

March 23 vs. Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m. - ESPN+

March 24 at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. - ESPN+

April 1 at Philadelphia Flyers,  7:30 p.m. - TNT

April 4 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m. - ESPN

April 10 at Philadelphia Flyers, 12:30 p.m.

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