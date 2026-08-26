Capitals To Appear On National TV 17 Times In Upcoming Season, Fifth-Most In NHL

The Washington Capitals will be going national quite a bit this upcoming season.
Washington will be featured 17 times on national TV in 2026-27, the fifth-most times out of all 32 NHL teams,with games being featured on TNT, ESPN, ESPN+ or ABC.
The Capitals' first nationally televised game of the year will be their home opener on Oct. 7, as Alex Ovechkin return for his 22nd NHL season and renews his rivalry with Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
All four of Washington's games against Pittsburgh this season will be on national TV, and the Capitals' season finale in Philadelphia, which could be Alex Ovechkin's final regular season appearance should he chose to retire after this season, is also being broadcast nationwide.
Here is the full national TV schedule. All times in Eastern Standard time: