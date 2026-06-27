Capitals To Focus On Adding Defenseman & Forward In Free Agency; Duhaime, Van Riemsdyk's Futures Unclear

The Capitals are going to be active come free agency.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals kept busy this past week, making some waves with Jordan Kyrou and Alex Tuch before the NHL Draft. And though things have calmed down on the trade front, general manager Chris Patrick plans to keep busy going into free agency.
Patrick spoke with reporters on Saturday, noting that while the trade market's quieted down, D.C. still has some needs that he will address in the coming weeks, starting when the free agent market officially opens for business on Wednesday.
"I think we're going to be looking in both the forward and the D market," Patrick said, adding, "We have lists of names on the board, and they're going to be — I'm assuming — at various price levels, so we can just kind of see what fits, what we have space for."
Washington needs to address the blue line with top-4 defenseman Rasmus Sandin, who is recovering well from ACL surgery, expected to miss 6-9 months, and Declan Chisholm heading out in a trade to the New Jersey Devils. Meanwhile, the Capitals want to add some more depth up front after bolstering the top-6.
The Capitals have roughly $14.1 million to work with in cap space this summer, and Patrick is also keeping Alex Ovechkin in mind and has an idea of what a contract would look like for him if he chooses to return.
As for Washington's two other pending unrestricted free agents in Brandon Duhaime and Trevor van Riemsdyk, Patrick didn't comment on where thing stand on their futures in D.C., though he did speak with both of their camps.
The Capitals have been linked to a couple of names in free agency, most recently pending UFA forward Boone Jenner, who can play both center and left wing.
That said, Patrick is confident with where things stand as D.C. looks to return to playoff position and be a legitimate contender next year.
"I think we're going to be a pretty balanced team, top to bottom," Patrick said.