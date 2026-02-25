Capitals Place Sonny Milano On Waivers As Connor McMichael Comes Off IR

The Capitals had to open a roster spot to activate Connor McMichael from IR.
ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals will place Sonny Milano on waivers at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the team said.
If Milano clears, he will be assigned to the AHL's Hershey Bears. He's currently designated as non-roster.
Washington had to open a roster spot to activate Connor McMichael from the injured reserve for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers. McMichael is fully recovered from a week-to-week, upper-body ailment he suffered before the Olympic break and will play on Wednesday.
Milano appeared in just 31 games for the Capitals this season, putting up four goals and four assists while averaging just 8:53 minutes per game. He was limited to just three games last year due to a head injury and subsequent setback.
With Milano on waivers, Hendrix Lapierre will remain up with the team as the team's extra forward. Ethen Frank, who was called up earlier in the season, will remain a regular in the lineup.
Washington had some other options when it came to opening a roster spot, but ultimately, opted to waive Milano.
Tom Wilson, who is feeling "under the weather," could have been designated as non-roster following his return from the Olympics, but will remain on the roster. He's out for Wednesday's contest as he deals with illness, and Hendrix Lapierre will dress in his place.
Meanwhile, John Carlson remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury, but did not go on the injured reserve, indicating it's not a long-term ailment. He will not play against the Flyers.
Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington sits four points out of a playoff spot with 23 games to go in the regular season.