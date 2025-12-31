Capitals' Tom Wilson, Logan Thompson To Represent Canada At The Olympics

WASHINGTON — Tom Wilson and Logan Thompson are Olympians.

The Washington Capitals will be well-represented at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina, as Wilson and Thompson will represent Team Canada.

It marks both players' first-ever Olympics appearances.

Wilson has 19 goals and 18 assists for a team-leading 37 points in 38 games this season and moved from 12th to sixth on the Capitals' all-time goals list this season. He's coming off his first 30-goal season and not only continues to impress offensively, but also takes on multiple special teams roles and is vital defensively, too. He also throws his weight around, leading the way with 101 hits.

Thompson ranks first in games played among Canadian goaltenders and ranks third with a .915 save percentage. He finished fourth in Vezina voting just a season ago.

Despite earning consideration for the team, Jakob Chychrun did not earn a spot on the team.

Here is the full Team Canada roster: