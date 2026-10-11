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Capitals Updates: Dubois Out Due To Illness As Lines Change, Thompson Starts vs. Kraken

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Oct 11, 2026 7:13 PM
Updated Oct 11, 2026 8:37 PM

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals lineup will look a bit different on Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Kraken, as Pierre-Luc Dubois will miss the game due to illness. 

Without Dubois, Ethen Frank draws in for the Capitals and will slot in on a new-look fourth line with Boone Jenner and Anthony Beauvillier, while Justin Sourdif and Ryan Leonard shift up.

Here are the combinations:

Alex Ovechkin-Ilya Protas-Aliaksei Protas

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Alex Tuch-Justin Sourdif-Tom Wilson

Ryan Leonard-Dylan Strome-Jordan Kyrou

Ethen Frank-Boone Jenner-Anthony Beauvillier

Jakob Chychrun-Timothy Liljegren

Martin Fehervary-Vincent Desharnais

Cole Hutson-Dylan McIlrath

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Meanwhile, the team will continue to play without Matt Roy, who skated again on Sunday and remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury suffered last week in Tampa.

Logan Thompson will start for the Capitals. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. at Capital One Arena.

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