Capitals Updates: Dubois Out Due To Illness As Lines Change, Thompson Starts vs. Kraken

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals lineup will look a bit different on Sunday\nafternoon against the Seattle Kraken, as Pierre-Luc Dubois will miss the game\ndue to illness. \n\nWithout Dubois, Ethen Frank draws in for the Capitals and will slot in on a\nnew-look fourth line with Boone Jenner and Anthony Beauvillier, while Justin\nSourdif and Ryan Leonard shift up.\n\nHere are the combinations:\n\nAlex Ovechkin-Ilya Protas-Aliaksei Protas\n\nAlex Tuch-Justin Sourdif-Tom Wilson\n\nRyan Leonard-Dylan Strome-Jordan Kyrou\n\nEthen Frank-Boone Jenner-Anthony Beauvillier\n\nJakob Chychrun-Timothy Liljegren\n\nMartin Fehervary-Vincent Desharnais\n\nCole Hutson-Dylan McIlrath\n\nLogan Thompson\n\nCharlie Lindgren\n\nMeanwhile, the team will continue to play without Matt Roy, who skated again on\nSunday and remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury suffered last week in\nTampa.\n\nLogan Thompson will start for the Capitals. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. at Capital\nOne Arena.