Capitals Updates: Dubois & Roy Remain Out, Lindgren Starts, Potential Lineup Changes vs. Canadiens

Oct 14, 2026 9:38 PMPublished Oct 14, 2026 9:38 PM
WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals will remain shorthanded as they take on the Montreal Canadiens in the second game of their back-to-back, and have a "bunch" of other lineup decisions to sort out, too.
Per coach Spencer Carbery, Pierre-Luc Dubois will miss his third straight game due to illness, and Matt Roy will miss his fifth consecutive game as he deals with a lower-body injury. Both remain day-to-day, with Roy having skated on Wednesday morning and Dubois staying off the ice for now.
Charlie Lindgren will start, with the team pondering some other potential changes.
For Carbery, the area of emphasis will be staying disciplined and focusing on the finer details and winning battles, rather than making perfect plays or scoring goals. That in itself will allow Washington work its way out of recent struggles.
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"You have to put in the work," Carbery said. "You want to create a good feeling for yourself individually and for the team, and it starts with simply putting in the work. That's what we'll try to do as we create chemistry, as we try to find all the different stuff that you guys will ask about, from combinations, who's playing with who and who's doing what.
"At the end of the day, it starts with the work, so that's what we're going to make sure is at its highest level tonight against Montreal, and then we'll see if we can make a few plays... Just foucsing on our work level (as) opposed to, 'Gosh, I got to score tonight.'"