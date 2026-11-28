Washington Capitals
451 Members•4,032 Posts
IMAGN IMAGES
IMAGN IMAGES
Nov 28, 2026 1:00 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 1:00 PM
Washington plays 7 of its next 8 away from Capital One Arena, starting Saturday in St. Louis.
While the Washington Capitals' schedule through nearly two months of the 2026-27 season has been decidedly home-heavy, that makes a big change to the road in the next few weeks.
Following their rough last-minute 3-2 loss against the Florida Panthers on Black Friday, Washington now has just one home game between now and December 17, which comes Tuesday night against the Vancouver Canucks. Otherwise, 7 of 8 Washington's next games are away from home - and not even in the Eastern Time Zone.
The 7 road games are also Alex Ovechkin farewell games, plus 3 games will see 3 teams wrap up the season series against Ovechkin and the Caps on the 6-game trip following the Canucks game, with Vancouver, Seattle and Dallas scheduled to complete the season series on the trip.
Riding a hot streak into Saturday's game, the Blues are just at the cusp of the Western Conference playoff race, and looking to make it back to the postseason after missing last season.
Related stories
St. Louis traded Jordan Kyrou to Washington for Connor McMichael in June, and both players will miss the game for their new teams Saturday. Before the injuries, McMichael had 3 goals and 8 assists in 22 games for the Blues, while Kyrou has 5 goals and 9 assists in 21 games for the Caps.
Offensively, the Blues are led by Jimmy Snuggerud (14 goals) and Robert Thomas (28 points), and have won 7 of 9 games after beating Dallas at home Friday (7-1-1), despite it being somewhat a rebuilding year in the Gateway to the West.
In net, Joel Hofer has been excellent so far this season for the Blues, posting a 11-6-2 and a .920 save percentage, while Jordan Binnington has struggled with an .847 save percentage so far.
Hofer is 3-0-0 against Washington in his career, with a .933 save percentage and a 1.72 goals-against average.
The Capitals are led by Alex Tuch with 15 goals, Ryan Leonard, on a 7-game point streak (6 goals and 4 assists), and Cole Hutson - who was born in St. Louis - is among the NHL's rookie scoring leaders and netted his 2nd career 2-goal game against the Panthers Friday.
Last season, the Blues and Caps split the season series, with each team winning decisively on home ice, the last meeting being a 3-0 St. Louis win on March 24 with Hofer posting a 21-save shutout.
Washington is 3-5-0 away from home this season, including 3 straight losses on the road, to New Jersey, Tampa and Boston and have now lost 6 of their last 7 overall.
The Blues are 9-3-1 at home this season, having won 4 straight home games and holding a 6-game point streak overall (5-0-1).
St. Louis has not been kind to the Capitals in recent years, with just a single win in their last 4 trips there, an 8-1 win back on November 9, 2024, where Ovechkin had a pair of goals for Washington.
In 30 games against the Blues, Ovechkin has 39 points (22 goals, 17 assists), third-most of any Western Conference opponent, with only Detroit (42 points) and Minnesota Wild (40 points) yielding more. He will be making his final regular-season appearance at Enterprise Center, the 4th Ovechkin Farewell Tour stop this season.
Washington heads home for a brief stay before heading out to Alberta to begin a 6-game road trip through Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Seattle, Denver and Dallas.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy