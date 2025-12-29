Capitals Will Tweak Lines, Look To Adapt To 'Different Style' Of Play As They Take On Panthers

The Washington Capitals will have the same personnel in the mix on Monday when they take on the Florida Panthers, but the line combinations will look at bit different, per coach Spencer Carbery.

Carbery said after morning skate in Florida that the Capitals will "move some things around" as they look to carry over momentum from a 4-3 overtime win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Logan Thompson will get the start in goal.

Following some struggles throughout the month of December, Washington is looking to turn things around as it embarks on a busy post-holiday schedule that features 22 games in 41 days. While the win over the Devils was a step in the right direction, the Capitals are still looking for more consistency through 60 minutes, as well as more offense.

Florida dropped its first game out of the break, a 4-2 decision to the Tampa Bay Lightning, but prior to that, was rolling as it worked its way back up the standings with wins in five of the previous six outings.

Carbery knows that the Panthers present a different challenge, and ultimately, D.C. will have to be ready for the task as it looks to gain more ground in a tight Eastern Conference race.

"Just a different style of game. If we can understand and not adapt to that, but understand what's required to get through that and how much forecheck pressure we're going to take, how much pressure we're going to feel in general, that's going to be the key," Carbery said.