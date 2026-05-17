The Capitals continue to represent on the international stage.
The Washington Capitals are making their impact on the international stage right now, as Ryan Leonard is playing on the top line for Team USA while Spencer Carbery and Scott Murray are on the coaching staff for Team Canada at the IIHF World Championships.
Both Team USA and Canada continued their respective preliminary rounds over the weekend, and picked up key wins while Leonard, Carbery and Murray continued to impress in their respective roles.
After dropping a 3-1 decision to Switzerland in the Worlds opener on Friday, Leonard and the Americans, powered by Isaac Howard, bounced back on Sunday with a 5-1 win over Great Britain.
Again on the top line with Tommy Novak and Alex Steeves, Leonard led all forwards in ice time and was tied with Justin Faulk for the team lead in shots on goal (5). He also had some quality chances and got physical.
The 21-year-old is coming off an impressive rookie season in D.C. where he managed 20 goals and 25 assists while also leading D.C. in goals after the month of March. Leonard finished eighth in Calder Trophy voting as the NHL's rookie of the year.
Just a day before, Carbery and Team Canada, who rallied for a 5-3 win over Sweden to open Worlds on, picked up another win, 6-0, over Italy. In net, Cam Talbot registered 19 saves for the shutout as Murray works with the Canadian netminders for this tournament.
Both Team USA and Canada are back in action on Monday. The Americans will take on Finland, while Canada faces Denmark. Both games are at 7:20 a.m. and available to watch on NHL Network and TSN.