Capitlas Mailbag Part 1: Forward Roster Spot Competition, Clay Stevenson's Future, How Lines Could Stack Up

Not only will regulars Anthony Beauvillier and Ethen Frank have to compete for their spots in the lineup, but prospects like Ivan Miroshnichenko and Bogdan Trineyev, who are no longer waiver exempt, are looking to make full-time jumps to the NHL. Meanwhile, new signees like Jonny Brodzinski and Josh Dunne will also want to compete for spots, and the team's up-and-comers in Andrew Cristall and Lynden Lakovic want to make noise at camp and also force the coaching staff's hand.