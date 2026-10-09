Carbery Believes Home Opener A 'Great Learning Experience' For Ilya Protas After Third Line Struggles Against Penguins

"It's a tough play, and Little Pro learned from it just because time and score, that's the only thing," Carbery said. "Him at the blue line, he's covering for a D, puck's coming to him, he's trying to keep it in, he's doing the right thing... We've got a 4-1 lead, just cut bait and just back out and just play defense. He tries to keep it in, next thing you know, it goes off and it's a 2-on-1 and ends up in the back of our net, momentum change.