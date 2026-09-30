Carbery Discusses Losing Clay Stevenson On Waivers & Capitals' Decision To Stick With Charlie Lindgren

"Chucky has been here, he's had success. Was last year an off year for him? No doubt. Do we need him to be better this year? Absolutely. Do we believe he can be? Yes we do," Carbery said. "We have confidence that the goaltender that I've seen, our goaltender that our organization, our fans have seen (that outplayed Darcy Kuemper and took the starting job in 2024), we're confident that Charlie Lindgren, that version is still there."