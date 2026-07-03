Carbery Excited To Get To Work With 'Deeper' Capitals Lineup: 'I Can Feel The Energy Around Our Team'

Carbery is looking forward to several possible combinations this coming season.
ARLINGTON, V.A. —The Washington Capitals' blockbuster summer doesn't just give Spencer Carbery options. It completely changes the trajectory of the team.
After just missing out on the playoffs and having dealt with injury and different holes last season, and Alex Ovechkin pondering his future, general manager Chris Patrick went all in, adding Jordan Kyrou, Alex Tuch, Boone Jenner and Vincent Desharnais.
Those moves were enough to bring Ovechkin back for another season, and with him returning, the new adds and the rising youth in Cole Hutson, Ilya Protas and Ryan Leonard, Carbery believes his new-look group can do quite a bit of damage.
"We're just a deeper team that now can rely on our depth a lot more in a game through 84 games," Carbery said.
Over the last couple of weeks, Carbery said he's looked at several different possible line combinations, and noted that there's a lot of versatility when it comes to who can line up where.
While he wouldn't get into specifics, he said that a handful of the team's right wingers are prepared to play on the left side, and that Jenner, who can play wing or center, can move up and down the lineup.
All the while, those new pieces can pack a punch on special teams, giving Carbery more options when it comes to the power play and penalty kill.
"We lied on four killers (a lot last year)... it's taxing, it takes a lot out of you," Carbery said. "To be able to balance that out with the additions of Jenner and Desharnais and Tuch will help a lot. Power play-wise, I think we've just added up front some real gamebreakers that are going to be able to help us."
Not only does that provide flexibility, but it'll also mean less stress on certain players.
"We're going to be able to rely on all four lines way more consistently. I think people's minutes will come down, which I don't think is a bad thing," Carbery said. "(For example) Tom Wilson... if he can come down to 16 (minutes) now, how effective do you make his minutes on the penalty kill, getting to a loose puck to get it out of the zone? It's just going to help our whole group."
Beyond simply being deeper, the Capitals lineup is bigger and faster, with Patrick emphasizing size and speed this offseason.
It'll create a visible difference on the ice, with D.C. taking up more space and showing more grit.
"To have multiple guys that really take pride in playing with a competitive edge and being hard and physical on the opposition — in the East, there's going to be some physical games," Carbery said. "When we've got a group that now all of a sudden feels a little bit taller with all these guys through your lineup, it's a big positive."
Carbery will get to see the summer come to fruition come September, when the team takes the ice for training camp. He can hardly wait.
"It's exciting. I can feel the energy around our team," Carbery said. "There's a lot of talk in the hockey world about our group... I think (the front office) did an amazing job of identifying those (needs) and going out and executing the moves to get it."