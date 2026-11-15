'Catastrophic mistakes' dooming Capitals

'This has been going on throughout the year, is our whole group. is not just the young guys, our whole group, we have to learn to play winning hockey for 60 minutes," Spencer Carbery said. "You can't make some of the mistakes that we make in situations, whether it's a penalty, whether it's Jack Hughes' line is on the ice, and we have a terrible turnover and a bad moment, whatever it might be, there's all these situations that you're going make mistakes in a game.