Capitals Injury Updates: Lindgren Skates, Carlson Practices As Both Recover From Injury

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals got a positive sign on the injury front on Wednesday, as goaltender Charlie Lindgren took the ice ahead of practice.

Lindgren got some light skating in and took some shots before helping pick up pucks and leaving the ice before things kicked off. Though he didn't stay on for practice, it was a positive step for the 31-year-old, who is on the injured reserve as he works his way back from an upper-body ailment.

With Lindgren on the shelf, the Capitals had called up Clay Stevenson, and then swapped him for Garin Bjorklund, who is skating with Logan Thompson at practice. It is unclear if the team will bring Stevenson back up, or if Bjorklund will stay on board to play second chair to Thompson over the coming days.

Meanwhile, John Carlson, who has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, was skating in a regular jersey and taking line rushes with Martin Fehervary. He could potentially return to the lineup sooner rather than later.

Washington returns to game action on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes.