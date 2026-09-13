Cole Hutson Not Getting Ahead Of Himself, Focused On Maintaining Strong Play Going Into True Rookie Year: 'Never Get Too Comfortable'

Cole Hutson knows that nothing is given when it comes to playing in the National Hockey League.
It's a lesson he's learned from watching his brothers, Montreal Canadiens star Lane and Edmonton Oilers prospect Quinn, take on the league, and as he enters his rookie season with the Washington Capitals, he's not getting ahead of himself, to the point he even acknowledged that he hasn't guaranteed a roster spot yet.
"You don't want to jump too far ahead... not on the team, and got to make it first," Hutson acknowledged on the first day of Capitals rookie camp, adding, "You never get too comfortable at this level ever. As hard as it is to make the league, it's harder to stay in it."
Hutson is coming off a promising first taste of NHL action, where he had 10 points in 14 games after making the jump up from Boston University near the end of last season.
It was a learning experience for the 20-year-old, who saw what it takes to succeed at the highest level while learning from the likes of Jakob Chychrun, Matt Roy and more.
A couple of his takeaways were the basic ones: add speed and size. So, he spent the whole summer working on himself, in the gym and on the ice in Chicago with his brothers, and Washington skill coach Kenny McCudden.
"We went over analytics in the gym and it's just basic stuff (to work on)," Hutson said. "It's cliché, but stronger, faster. Just trying stuff I haven't done in a while."
McCudden and Hutson also fine tuned different details of his game, while also emphasizing how to continue to build on his offensive prowess while transitioning to the highest level.
"(We worked on) a bunch of wall pickups, quick shots, kind of playing all positions because obviously, me and Lane are pretty offensive, so got to work on the offensive side of the game as well," Hutson said. "Good first breakouts and little stuff you forget to work on and just get better at."
Hutson has been back in the District over the last couple of weeks, taking part in informal skates with his teammates in preparation for what will be his true rookie season.
Now, he's in Annapolis, Maryland, leading the charge at the team's annual rookie camp in the days before the start of his first NHL training camp, where he's ready to do what he can to not only live up to expectations, but surpass them.
"Just feel ready, be ready, be the hardest worker out there," Hutson said. "Be able to battle against every level of competition, and don't take any opportunity for granted.
"My main focus right now is being able to maintain in this league and hopefully, have a good start to the season."