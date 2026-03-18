Cole Hutson To Make NHL Debut For Capitals vs. Senators; Lineup Notes

“We just felt comfortable with him turning pro and putting him right in the lineup and getting his journey as an NHL player started immediately," coach Spencer Carbery said, adding, "It's going to be a difficult game for him to play in from an opponent standpoint, but when we weighed all of the different factors, we felt like, why not get him in the lineup as quickly as we can and get his journey as an NHL player and as a member of the Washington Capitals started right now? And, he can help us. I mean, that's the reality."