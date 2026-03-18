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Cole Hutson To Make NHL Debut For Capitals vs. Senators; Lineup Notes

Sammi Silber
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The Capitals will see Cole Hutson play in his first-ever game, and feel he's ready for the opportunity.

ARLINGTON, V.A. — There will be live "Magic" at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, as Cole Hutson is set to make his NHL debut for the Washington Capitals.

After inking his entry-level contract over the weekend and skating for the first time with the team on Tuesday, Hutson will draw in against the Ottawa Senators.

“We just felt comfortable with him turning pro and putting him right in the lineup and getting his journey as an NHL player started immediately," coach Spencer Carbery said, adding, "It's going to be a difficult game for him to play in from an opponent standpoint, but when we weighed all of the different factors, we felt like, why not get him in the lineup as quickly as we can and get his journey as an NHL player and as a member of the Washington Capitals started right now? And, he can help us. I mean, that's the reality."

Hutson is expected to play on a second pairing with Matt Roy and to also get time quarterbacking the power play, which will also see multiple changes, per Carbery. Logan Thompson will get the start in goal.

The 19-year-old, who wrapped up his NCAA career with Boston University back on Saturday, will have his mom and dad in tow for his debut. While he's excited, he "couldn't be more nervous."

That said, he said getting a practice in was beneficial and will help as it'll take a couple of shifts to get into the swing of the NHL

"It's definitely going to be really, really fast, at least for the first few shifts. It's going to be way quicker, bigger, faster, stronger guys," Hutson said. "Hopefully, I'm just in the right spots at the right time and don't really feel that much pressure."

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