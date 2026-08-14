Cole Hutson, Who Joked He Was Majoring In Hockey, Will Balance Rookie Season With Online Classes As He Works Toward Hospitality Degree

Though blueliner Cole Hutson chose to leave college after his sophomore season at Boston University in order to make the pro jump with the Washington Capitals, he still has his sights set on a degree.
Appearing on the Empty Netters Podcast on Thursday, Hutson reflected on his career so far and time at college, and said that he's going to balance what will be his upcoming rookie campaign with some online coursework as he works toward his bachelor's.
"I'm going to finish school as soon as possible," Hutson said on the show. "I'm going to be taking classes during the season next year and go back in the summer and get as much done as I can."
Last summer, Hutson was still undecided on a major, but jokingly told The Hockey News that he was majoring in hockey. However, he now has a clear backup plan and will major in hospitality.
The 20-year-old made his NHL debut last season and appeared in 14 games for the Capitals in 2025-26, putting up three goals and seven assists for 10 points. He's expected to play a pivotal role this coming season, where he's also one of the favorites for the Calder Trophy, as Washington tries to get back into the playoffs and legitimately contend after a busy offseason.
Hutson isn't the first Capitals player to balance school with his career; Ryan Leonard, after leaving Boston College to make the pro jump, stayed enrolled and took online classes. He also had a quiz in the midst of Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record; he scored a 98.