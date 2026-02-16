Crinon Suspended For Remainder Of Olympics, But Not Directly Because Of Fight With Wilson

As Tom Wilson prepares for the quarterfinals for Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina, Pierre Crinon, who fought Wilson near the end of Sunday's game, is suspended for the rest of the tournament.
The French National Olympic and Sports Committee announced on Monday that Crinon will be held out for the remainder of the Olympic Games, including Tuesday's qualification playoff game against Germany.
Ultimately, France's decision wasn't because of Crinon dropping the gloves with Wilson, but because of his attitude upon leaving the ice, where he put his hands over his ears and riled up the crowd as he was booed off. A fan also threw a water bottle at Crinon.
"Regarding the match penalty for which he was sanctioned, the federation takes note of the decision of the IIHF – the competent body to rule on infringements of the rules of the game during the Olympic Games – not to take any additional sanction against the players involved.
"Nevertheless, the FFHG wants to recall the values of any player wearing the French jersey, as well as his duty to set an example, especially during the Olympic Games.
As such, the provocative behavior of Pierre Crinon at his exit from the ice, even though he had just been ejected from the game for fighting, constitutes a clear violation of the Olympic spirit and also undermines the values of our sport. Decision was therefore taken, in full alignment with the French National Olympic and Sports Committee, not to allow his participation for the next game(s) of the Olympic tournament."
Crinon had elbowed Nathan MacKinnon up high earlier in the game, leading to Wilson to try to retaliate the next time both were on the ice.
After a hit along the boards, Crinon grabbed Wilson as the two dropped the gloves, and Crinon then pulled Wilson down to the ice by his jersey and threw punches as Wilson tried to get back up. When Wilson did get to his feet and tried to respond, Crinon tried to skate away and then shielded himself as he was pulled back down to the ice.
Wilson left the ice without incident following the scrap. Both received five minutes for fighting and game misconducts.
Crinon's election to the French National Team had been controversial; he's notorious for racking up penalty minutes, and earlier this season, served a lengthy suspension for punching a goaltender in the face.