David Kampf To Make Long-Awaited But For Capitals, Ethen Frank A Healthy Scratch & Capitals Lineup Notes vs. Flyers

The Capitals will finally see Kampf draw into the mix.
David Kampf is finally set to make his Washington Capitals debut on Tuesday, as he'll draw into the mix against the Philadelphia Flyers after having sat out the last 11 games.
The 31-year-old will suit up as the fourth-line center, and Hendrix Lapierre will move to the wing with Aliaksei Protas injured. Ivan Miroshnichenko will stay in, and Ethen Frank, though good to go and recovered from a lower-body injury of his own, will remain out.
Kampf, who was acquired at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadine, had undergone delays with immigration, and then returned to Vancouver for some time for the birth of his second child. He officially rejoined the team on the road in Utah, but was a healthy scratch.
Coach Spencer Carbery wants to see Kampf play to his strengths in his debut, and said that even after missing a bit of time, it should be a seamless transition into the lineup.
"(I want to see) his reliable self. He's played in this league a long time and knows his identity and knows what he needs to do," Carbery said, adding, "It's all about positioning, reads, being in good spots. That stuff comes pretty second nature to him."
Here are the projected combinations:
Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Connor McMichael
Hendrix Lapierre-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Tom Wilson
Anthony Beauvillier-Justin Sourdif-Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime-David Kampf-Ivan Miroshnichenko
Martin Fehervary-Rasmus Sandin
Jakob Chychrun-Trevor van Riemsdyk
Cole Hutson-Matt Roy
Logan Thompson will start for the eighth straight game as Washington looks to build off a two-game winning streak. The Capitals remain five points out of a Wild Card spot six points out of third in the Metropolitan Division.