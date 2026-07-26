Desharnais Ready To Take On Much-Needed Role For Capitals, Excited For Potential Opportunity To Play With Hutson

"We know exactly what he is and his identity as an NHL defenseman. I think he has a great understanding of that, so it's going to be a perfect fit," Carbery said, adding, "To have Matt Roy at the forefront, but also Desharnais to be able to really give us a reliable, strong, physical, good-defending defender is a really good fit... That's something that we need, a right-shot guy that's a little bit more defensively-minded, so that it can open up Jakob Chychrun and Hutty to do their thing."