Dylan Strome In Right Position & Mindest For Bounce Back Year With Capitals After Team's Impressive Offseason

"I'm still happy with a lot of parts of my game... I feel like someone that can be relied upon," Strome said, adding, "Since I signed with the Caps, I just try to get a little bit better each year. They were the ones that, you know, took a chance on me to sign me with a one-year deal and then reward me with a five-year extension, so I'm just trying to get better each year and prove that I want to be here for a long time."