Evaluating Logan Thompson's No. 6 Ranking Among NHL Network's Top 10 Goalies

When it comes to the top goalies in the NHL right now, the NHL Network gave some love to Washington Capitals netminder Logan Thompson.
Thompson ranked sixth among the NHL Network's Top 10 goalies right now, behind Andrei Vasilevskiy, Connor Hellebuyck, Igor Shesterkin, Ilya Sorokin and Jeremy Swayman.
Here are the full rankings:
While sixth is by no means a bad position to be in, Thompson has the argument to rank higher.
The 28-year-old ranked fifth in wins last season, and was tied with Vasilevskiy for first in the NHL in save percentage among goalies with at least 46 games played. He also faced the third-most shots in the league with 1,587 shots against, and ranked third in total saves with 1,447.
His play also earned him a spot on Team Canada's Olympic roster.
For Thompson, he said that finding success has been seamless with Washington, and that this past season was one of the best years of his still-young career.
"Body felt as best as it's ever been... I felt really good," Thompson said of his season. "I like that opportunity (to play a lot). I enjoy it, I want more opportunities like that.
"I think I'm just more free here. I have a lot more fun playing, and I think I love living in this city. This city has been great to me," he added. "Ted (Leonsis)'s been awesome. (Chris Patrick), (Spencer Carbery) and Scotty Murray, you know, they really took me in and accepted me. And I think that's making my life on the ice a lot easier. I'm just out there able to be myself."
Thompson will again play a pivotal role in 2026-27, as D.C. looks to return to the playoffs and make a run as a legitimate contender following a blockbuster offseason.